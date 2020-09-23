Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Popular has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Popular will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,383,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1,794.6% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,019,000 after buying an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Popular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,108,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in Popular by 0.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,363,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,692,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

