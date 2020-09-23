Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by 20.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

NYSE POR opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

