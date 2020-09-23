Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POR. Sidoti cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 271,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth about $351,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 760,665 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 153,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 18.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

