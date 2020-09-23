Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Shares of Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.14. Portofino Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Portofino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portofino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.