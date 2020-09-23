Poseidon Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $505,995.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Poseidon Network token can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Hotbit. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a total market capitalization of $61.48 million and approximately $505,995.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00204733 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000943 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network's total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,152,875,408 tokens.

Poseidon Network's official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork. Poseidon Network's official website is poseidon.network

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

