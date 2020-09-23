PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,998.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $2,998.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,452.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.43 or 0.03218571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.99 or 0.02047189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00421906 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00857136 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00500674 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,719,391 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

