Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities cut Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Potlatchdeltic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 153.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Potlatchdeltic has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.13.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

