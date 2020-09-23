Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $1.10. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 433,403 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Precision Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

