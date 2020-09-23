PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $63.38 on Friday. PriceSmart has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,746.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PriceSmart by 37.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

