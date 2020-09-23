Primas Price Tops $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00421309 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003145 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

