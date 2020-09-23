Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $128.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.25.

NYSE:PRI opened at $114.08 on Friday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Primerica by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.