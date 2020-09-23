Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Insider Roy C. Hardiman Sells 5,000 Shares

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Roy C. Hardiman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $499,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,049,489.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PRNB stock remained flat at $$100.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 501,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,520. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. Principia Biopharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

