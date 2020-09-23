Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Critical Contrast

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) and MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBCP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progress Software and MTBC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $413.30 million 3.90 $26.40 million $2.29 15.73 MTBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than MTBC.

Profitability

This table compares Progress Software and MTBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 10.81% 34.66% 13.08% MTBC N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Progress Software pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. MTBC pays an annual dividend of $2.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Progress Software pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progress Software has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and MTBC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Progress Software and MTBC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 MTBC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progress Software presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.45%. Given Progress Software’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than MTBC.

Summary

Progress Software beats MTBC on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a cross-platform, user experience design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc., a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services. The company also provides a web-based EHR solution; healthcare claims clearinghouse services; transcription, coding, indexing, and other ancillary services; electronic data interchange services; talkEHR, a voice enabled EHR solution; business intelligence, customized applications, interfaces, and various other technology solutions; comprehensive practice management services; telemedicine services; and patient experience management solutions. It serves physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and other clinical staff that render bills for their services. The company was formerly known as Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. and changed its name to MTBC, Inc. in February 2019. MTBC, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

