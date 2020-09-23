Progress Software (PRGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,212. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.