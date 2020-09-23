Project Pai (PAI) Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $175,966.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, OOOBTC, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.04390319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,699,203,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,475,260,700 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LBank, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, Huobi and HBUS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

