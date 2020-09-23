Prometeus Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 23rd. Prometeus has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $1.03 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00020092 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01467779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00201415 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

