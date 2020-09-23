ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV) Trading Down 0.5%

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe (NYSEARCA:UPV)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.43. 5,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 3,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

ProShares Ultra FTSE Europe Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UPV)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Europe seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Europe Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the equity market performance of the developed markets in Europe.

