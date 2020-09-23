ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.43 and last traded at $69.74. 140,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 211,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth $1,675,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 1,070.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 67,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.