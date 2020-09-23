ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) Trading 0.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.23 and last traded at $68.23. 412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra High Yield stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra High Yield (NYSEARCA:UJB) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 24.40% of ProShares Ultra High Yield worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

