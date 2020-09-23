ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Trading 2.6% Higher

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.51 and last traded at $73.51. 1,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.64.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the first quarter valued at $631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Industrials during the second quarter valued at $250,000.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

