ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Down 16.5%

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)’s share price traded down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.37 and last traded at $47.58. 5,402,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 381% from the average session volume of 1,122,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,102,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

