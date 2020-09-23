ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.73. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 10,205 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13.

Get ProShares UltraShort Silver alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver in the 1st quarter worth $2,882,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.