Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.04 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

