Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Prospero Silver shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,650 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.31.

About Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

