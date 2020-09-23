Prospero Silver (CVE:PSL) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

Prospero Silver Corp. (CVE:PSL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. Prospero Silver shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 2,650 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31.

Prospero Silver Company Profile (CVE:PSL)

Prospero Silver Corp., and its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the El Petate, Santa Maria del Oro, Pachuca SE, Bermudez, Buenavista, Baborigame, Florida, Ocampo, and Quiporito properties located in Mexico.

