Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Stock Price Up 35.4%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG) shot up 35.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 1,342,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

Prospex Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:PXOG)

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

