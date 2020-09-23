Proton Token (PTT) Hits One Day Volume of $35,234.00

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $346,379.34 and $35,234.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00043849 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.96 or 0.04365375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00058899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034271 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

PTT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.