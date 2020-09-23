Provention Bio (PRVB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB):

9/23/2020 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2020 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/13/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2020 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Provention Bio Inc has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $727.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor Ramos acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 9,349 shares of company stock valued at $118,812 over the last three months. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

