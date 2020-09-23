ProxyNode (PRX) Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 42% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $72,459.09 and approximately $9.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00641023 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004640 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00031561 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $985.67 or 0.09427006 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000757 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About ProxyNode

PRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 173,392,515 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

