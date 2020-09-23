PRS Reit (LON:PRSR) Trading Down 0.2%

PRS Reit PLC (LON:PRSR)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 81.30 ($1.06). 1,048,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 458,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.50 ($1.06).

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.66 million and a PE ratio of 22.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.31.

Get PRS Reit alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. PRS Reit’s payout ratio is currently 2.22%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PRS Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRS Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.