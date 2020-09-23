PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.70.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $46.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $75.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $176,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,494 shares of company stock worth $7,570,118 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 226.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $440,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 30.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 16.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,388,000 after purchasing an additional 132,241 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

