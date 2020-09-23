PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $979,630.66 and $173,914.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00228207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00082858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.71 or 0.01471333 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00189926 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

