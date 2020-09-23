Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PBYI. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.70.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $403.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $27,790.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,304,246 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $137,065 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $16,458,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $5,385,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,334,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after buying an additional 563,782 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 450,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 984,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 216,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.