Pure (PUREX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Pure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The official website for Pure is purexalt.io

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

