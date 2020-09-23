QChi (QCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $986,446.92

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, QChi has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One QChi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0304 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. QChi has a total market cap of $986,446.92 and approximately $3,442.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,448,718 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

QChi Token Trading

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

