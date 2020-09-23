QLC Chain Price Down 11% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded down 11% against the dollar. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. QLC Chain has a market cap of $3.76 million and $154,448.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00229297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00083544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.34 or 0.01483932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00191405 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

