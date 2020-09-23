Quant Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.02 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Quant has a market capitalization of $102.68 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for $8.51 or 0.00080995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009347 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001369 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000454 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00112742 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008196 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

