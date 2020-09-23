Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PWR. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

NYSE PWR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

