Quantis Network (QUAN) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $4,166.60 and $277.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00227956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00079360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.01483241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00202104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

