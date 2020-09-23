Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Upbit and Tidex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $693,601.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006062 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00028934 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022421 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016669 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,169,162 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.