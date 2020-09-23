Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $7.44 million and $1,168.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,463,460 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.