QuickX Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $261,349.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One QuickX Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $261,349.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.04337105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00058677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002179 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.