Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) dropped 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 9,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 23,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUISF shares. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.40 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

