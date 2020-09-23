QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $192,454.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $18.94, $24.43 and $24.68.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043816 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.04390319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

