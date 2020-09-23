RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will announce $258.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $270.35 million. RadNet reported sales of $292.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.28. RadNet had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDNT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.15. 324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,870. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

