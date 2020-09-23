Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Approximately 570,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,103,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.76.

In related news, insider Adonis Pouroulis purchased 1,329,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £39,875.58 ($52,104.51).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

