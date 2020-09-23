Rapids Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Rapids has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $988,259.90 and $3,315.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00227992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00080267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.01467779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00201415 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

