RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Peter Svennilson Sells 608,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $18,756,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,288. The firm has a market cap of $825.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,626,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,685,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,498,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

