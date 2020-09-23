Rarible Price Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 60.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $6.37 or 0.00060551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $5.45 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rarible has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00230718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00083270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01473309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00191081 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

