Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

Shares of Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.08. Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 8,875 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) Company Profile

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project located in the Upper Silesian Mining district of Poland. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

